//GA woman arrested in connection to a death investigation

GREENSBORO – A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with Malice Murder & Exploitation and Intimidation of a Disabled Adult.

The GBI has arrested and charged Diane Jordan Foster, age 60, of Greene County, GA, with Malice Murder and Exploitation and Intimidation of a Disabled Adult, in connection to the death of Joe Marvin Foster, age 64, of Greene County, GA. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate Joe Foster’s death on February 13, 2025.

The investigation shows that on January 30, 2025, Joe Foster was found dead by his wife, Diane Foster, at their home in Greensboro, GA. Foster’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. The results from the autopsy revealed unexplained injuries. The investigation determined that Diane Foster was responsible for Joe Foster’s injuries.

Diane Foster was booked into the Greene County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.