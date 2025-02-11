//GA woman arrested by GBI following drug trafficking investigation

Share with friends

LUMPKIN CO – A Georgia woman was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following a drug trafficking investigation.

One woman was arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Dahlonega. Crystal Roman, age 53, of Dahlonega, GA, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Fentanyl.

On February 5, 2025, after a several month-long investigation, agents executed a search warrant at Roman’s home in Dahlonega. Agents located and seized suspected fentanyl and over 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine from inside of the home.

Roman was arrested at the home and booked into the Lumpkin County Jail.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office all participated in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.