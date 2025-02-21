//GA Police Officer arrested for Misuse of Disclosing Information from GCIC

Share with friends

JEFFERSON – A Georgia Police Officer has been arrested for Misuse of Disclosing Information from the Georgia Crime Information Center System.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Jefferson Police Department Sergeant Reginald Lee New, age 58, of Jefferson, GA, with disclosing information from the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) system to a person unauthorized to receive it. The Jefferson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the alleged disclosure of information to a city official who had no authority to access or possess the protected information from the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) system.

New was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231, or anonymously by calling 706-367-3784.

Anyone with information can also call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips for the GBI can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution.