//GA man involved in officer shooting during domestic dispute call

Share with friends

COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old Georgia man was arrested after being involved in a shooting with officers responding to domestic dispute.

Release:

At the request of the Columbus Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia. One man, identified as Jacob Kyle Brannon, age 25, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at about 1:20 a.m., a Columbus Police Officer responded to a domestic dispute between Brannon and a woman occurring in the road on 42nd Street in Columbus. When the officer arrived, Brannon ran away from the scene and while doing so, shot at the officer with a handgun. The officer returned fire, hitting Brannon multiple times.

Brannon was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is currently in stable condition. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.