//GA man in critical condition after officer involved shooting

CLAYTON CO – A Georgia man is in critical condition after being involved in an officer shooting during an arrest attempt.

Release:

At the request of the Clayton County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting. During the incident, Daniel Neal, age 21, of Jonesboro, GA, was shot and injured. One officer was also shot during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates on February 25, 2025, at about 5:45 p.m., Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest Neal for an aggravated assault that had recently occurred. Neal drove off in a car and deputies followed him to a home on Summer Chase Drive where a standoff between Neal and Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies began. Clayton County SWAT officers responded to the scene and made efforts to get Neal to surrender, but Neal did not comply. Several hours later, officers entered the home to search for Neal. Neal emerged from a hiding place and shot at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting Neal several times. One officer was shot during the incident. Officers provided aid to Neal and the wounded officer, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is listed in stable condition, and Neal is listed in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.