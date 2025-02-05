//GA man arrested following a deadly shooting investigation

Share with friends

LAMAR CO – A Georgia man has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following a deadly shooting investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Jacob Benjamin Craft, age 42, of Barnesville, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. On February 4, 2025, at about 2:30 a.m., the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an aggravated assault.

The investigation shows that at about 1:00 a.m., on February 4, 2025, Lamar County 911 received two calls reporting the victim, Willie Floyd Perdue, age 55, of Barnesville, GA, had been shot on Warner Road in Barnesville. When deputies arrived, they learned Perdue was shot multiple times. Perdue was taken to Upson Regional Hospital and then transported to Atrium Navient in Macon, GA, where he later died. While on scene, deputies determined that Craft was driving erratically on the street where Perdue lived. Perdue confronted Craft about his driving. Craft then got out of the car and shot Perdue.

Craft is currently booked at the Lamar County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.