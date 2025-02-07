//Four Georgians arrested after multi-county drug investigation

Share with friends

JACKSON CO – The GBI has arrested four individuals from Georgia after a multi-county drug investigation along the SC I-85 corridor.

Release:

Four people were arrested following a GBI investigation into distribution of Methamphetamine along the I-85 corridor into South Carolina. The arrests occurred on January 30, 2025.

The following were arrested:

Sebastian Ruiz-Miranda, age 58, of Mexico

Alirio Jesus Zambrano, age 44, of Venezuela

Stephen Hensley, age 23, of Maryland

Alexandro Molero, age 38, of Venezuela

Agents charged Ruiz-Miranda and Zambrano with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Sale of Methamphetamine. They are facing potential trafficking charges out of South Carolina. Hensley was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on motor vehicle related offenses. Ruiz-Miranda, Zambrano, and Molero were also detained on immigration related offenses.

In December of 2024, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) initiated an investigation into Methamphetamine trafficking occurring in South Carolina. SLED’s investigation resulted in the identification of Ruiz-Miranda and Zambrano as suspects in their investigation. Ruiz-Miranda and Zambrano were both living in Georgia at the time of the investigation and arrest. SLED informed the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office about their investigation into Ruiz-Miranda and Zambrano. Over the next month, both agencies continued the investigation and as a result, agents seized approximately three kilograms of suspected Methamphetamine.

On January 30, 2025, a search warrant was executed at Zambrano’s home in Duluth. Molero and Hensley were arrested at the home and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Zambrano was also booked into the Gwinnett County Jail following a traffic stop in Gwinnett County. Ruiz-Miranda was booked into the Jackson County Jail following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, DEA, Atlanta-Carolinas HIDTA, the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office all participated in this investigation.

If you have any information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.