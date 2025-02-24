//FEMA approves 12 additional GA counties for temporary housing assistance

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Additional Georgia counties have been approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistances from FEMA.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is pleased to announce that 12 additional counties have been approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Due to housing unavailability from Hurricane Helene impacts, Atkinson, Bacon, Brooks, Candler, Echols, Montgomery, Pierce, Telfair, Treutlen, Ware, Wayne, and Wheeler Counties were recently approved for assistance.

The State of Georgia initially made a request for Direct Housing Assistance for the 63 counties designated for Individual Assistance that were affected by Hurricane Helene. FEMA approved Appling, Berrien, Burke, Clinch, Coffee, Emmanuel, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lanier, Lowndes, McDuffie, and Toombs Counties for assistance. The State of Georgia then requested to add 15 more counties. At this time, a total of 24 Georgia counties have been approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance.

“This additional approval of Direct Temporary Housing Assistance is a crucial step in helping Georgians rebuild their lives after Hurricane Helene,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “We appreciate FEMA’s continued support as we work alongside local partners to ensure that families in the hardest-hit communities have access to safe and reliable housing during the recovery process.”

The Direct Housing Assistance provision of the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, or “Stafford Act,” authorizes FEMA to provide Direct Assistance for temporary housing, when eligible applicants are unable to obtain temporary housing with financial assistance, due to a lack of available housing resources. As part of this program, Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided for a period of up to 18 months, from the date of the President’s declaration of a Major Disaster on September 30, 2024, to April 1, 2026.

For additional information, please email our Community Recovery Department at community.recovery@gema.ga.gov.