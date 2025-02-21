//AAA reveals dark city roads are deadliest for pedestrians at night

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals that dark city roads are the deadliest for pedestrians at night.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research reveals a concerning trend in pedestrian fatalities in the United States. After reaching a historic low in 2009, pedestrian deaths have risen by over 80% in the past 15 years. Interestingly, almost the entire increase in pedestrian deaths has occurred after dark on urban arterial roads.

Common characteristics of urban arterial roads:

Lots of traffic – these roads handle more cars and buses than smaller neighborhood streets.

– these roads handle more cars and buses than smaller neighborhood streets. Fewer stops – they typically have traffic lights at widely-spaced intersections instead of stop signs to keep traffic flowing, limiting the availability of safe, accessible options for crossing safely as a pedestrian.

– they typically have traffic lights at widely-spaced intersections instead of stop signs to keep traffic flowing, limiting the availability of safe, accessible options for crossing safely as a pedestrian. Multiple lanes – usually have more than one lane in each direction.

– usually have more than one lane in each direction. Access to key areas – they connect to highways, downtown areas, shopping centers, and other vital spots.

Additional findings from the study:

Most pedestrian fatalities occurred well outside of downtown: more than half happened more than 4 miles from the city center.

Pedestrian crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities disproportionately occurred in socially and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. These are neighborhoods with older housing and greater diversity of land use. Many who live or work in these neighborhoods rely on walking for daily transportation or access to transit but are forced to walk in poorly lit areas with poor or no sidewalks and long distances between safe places to cross.

“It’s not simply a matter of pleading with drivers and walkers to remain vigilant toward one another,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Getting a handle on the jump in pedestrian accidents means our state and local leaders are encouraged to team up and make our streets safer for both walkers and drivers.”

To enhance pedestrian safety and reduce fatalities, AAA suggests several key steps:

Follow the Data: Let the data be the guide — invest in the areas and solutions that will make the most significant impact. That means targeting unsafe locations outside downtown areas, often in socially and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Let the data be the guide — invest in the areas and solutions that will make the most significant impact. That means targeting unsafe locations outside downtown areas, often in socially and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. Coordinate for Impact: State and local governments can work more closely to invest resources to save lives where they are needed most, regardless of who owns the roadway.

State and local governments can work more closely to invest resources to save lives where they are needed most, regardless of who owns the roadway. Demand a Safer System: A Safe System approach anticipates human mistakes and reduces crash severity by addressing safety holistically through safer roads, vehicles, speeds, and road users.

Drivers can do their part by:

Minimize risky driving behaviors such as speeding, texting, driving while drowsy or distracted, or driving under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. This significantly increases the risk of a collision. Remember to stay alert! Follow speed limits, keep your smartphone out of reach, and only drive when sober.

such as speeding, texting, driving while drowsy or distracted, or driving under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. This significantly increases the risk of a collision. Remember to stay alert! Follow speed limits, keep your smartphone out of reach, and only drive when sober. Do not rely on pedestrian detection systems to prevent a crash. This technology should only serve as a backup, not a replacement for an engaged driver.

to prevent a crash. This technology should only serve as a backup, not a replacement for an engaged driver. Drive with extra caution at night, as this is the riskiest time for pedestrians and when vehicle safety systems struggle the most.

Pedestrians should:

Be visible. Wear brightly colored or reflective clothing and stay in well-lit areas.

Wear brightly colored or reflective clothing and stay in well-lit areas. Use sidewalks and using crosswalks as often as possible. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

as often as possible. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic. Always obey traffic signals, look both ways before crossing the street, and do not walk and text.

About AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Established in 1947 by AAA, the Foundation for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit, publicly funded 501(c)(3) charitable research and educational organization. The AAA Foundation’s mission is to prevent traffic deaths and injuries by researching their causes and by educating the public about strategies to prevent crashes and reduce injuries when they do occur. This research informs the development of educational materials for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.