//23-year-old arrested with fatal shooting of a Georgia officer

ROSWELL – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a 23-year-old for the fatal shooting of a Georgia officer.

Release:

Update:

Edward Espinoza has been confirmed as a U.S. citizen. He is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



Original: February 8, 2025:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the fatal shooting of a Roswell Police Department officer that happened on Friday evening.

The early investigation indicates on February 7, 2025, at about 7:15 p.m., a Roswell Police officer responded to a report of a suspicious person near Market Boulevard. Upon arrival, the officer encountered 23-year-old Edward Espinoza in the parking lot near the ACE Pickleball Club. As the officer approached Espinoza for questioning, Espinoza pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officer.

Witnesses immediately called 911, and responding officers quickly took Espinoza into custody. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Espinoza has been arrested and charged for the death of the Roswell officer. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The GBI continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.