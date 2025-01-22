//UPDATE: GBI arrest man in connection with homicide

Share with friends

RINGGOLD – A 34-year-old man was arrested in the homicide investigation of a Georgia woman whose body was found on an embankment.

Release:

UPDATE:

On Monday, January 20, 2025, the body found on the embankment of Emberson Drive in Ringgold was identified as Jamie Lauren Wiley, age 37, of Ringgold, GA.

The preliminary results indicate that Jamie Wiley was a victim of a homicide. Fingerprints taken from the autopsy were run through the FBI AFIS system which led to the identification.

On January 20, 2025, at about 6:30 p.m., the GBI arrested and charged Joseph Shannon Mays, age 34, of Locust Grove, GA, with one count of Malice Murder. Mays was booked into the Catoosa County Jail. No bond has been set.

The GBI and the Ringgold Police Department would like to thank the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Dalton for their help in this investigation. Thank you also to the Catoosa County Coroner’s Office and the Catoosa County Fire Department for keeping everyone safe during the crime scene processing and for the dignified recovery of Ms. Wiley’s body.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Ringgold Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a death in Ringgold, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on January 18, 2025, at about 10:00 a.m., a woman’s body was found down the embankment near South Chickamauga Creek off Emberson Drive by a person who was walking in the area. Currently the GBI and the Ringgold Police Department are working to identify the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.