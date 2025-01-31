//TCSG announces 2025 cohort of Senior Leadership Academy

Share with friends

Photo: Technical College System of Georgia’s 2025 Senior Leadership Academy cohorts

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia announces the 2025 cohort of the Senior Leadership Academy.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to foster career advancement within TCSG and its 22 affiliated colleges across Georgia.

The 2025 cohort comprises a diverse group of talented professionals selected for their potential and dedication to the mission of TCSG. This yearlong program, split into eight two-day sessions, offers an intensive learning experience totaling 160 hours of content. This includes an 18-hour leadership training segment conducted by the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“The Senior Leadership Academy is a vital investment in the future of technical education in Georgia,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “By developing the skills and leadership capabilities of our rising professionals, we are ensuring that TCSG continues to provide innovative, high-quality education that meets the evolving needs of our students, businesses, and communities. I have no doubt that the 2025 cohort will play a key role in shaping the future of our system, and I look forward to seeing their contributions in the years ahead.”

The Academy’s curriculum is designed to enhance participants’ understanding of the operational and administrative aspects of TCSG and its colleges. Key areas of focus include strategic planning, data-driven decision-making, budgeting, student affairs, compliance, workforce development, human resources, and legal services. These modules aim to equip future leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the Georgia higher education system.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with key figures in the educational sector, including the Commissioner of TCSG, college presidents, members of the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia, legislators, and various industry partners. These interactions are intended to provide invaluable insights and foster collaborative relationships that are vital for the advancement of TCSG’s strategic objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of professionals into the 2025 Senior Leadership Academy,” said Dr. Alvetta Thomas, President, Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG. “This program is designed to cultivate the future leaders of the Technical College System of Georgia by providing them with the tools, experiences, and insights necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of technical education. As these participants engage with top leaders in the educational sector and collaborate on innovative solutions, they will be well-prepared to drive impactful change across TCSG.”

The Senior Leadership Academy represents TCSG’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders who are well-prepared to contribute to the advancement of technical education in Georgia. By investing in our people, TCSG is not only enhancing the capabilities of its workforce, but also ensuring the continued excellence and relevance of its educational offerings in an ever-evolving landscape.

The 2025 cohort of The Senior Leadership Academy is:

Lisa Harrell, Albany Technical College

Dr. Fabersha Flynt, Athens Technical College

Staphea Campbell, Atlanta Technical College

Jerri Jennings-Joly, Augusta Technical College

Dr. Brittany Lucas, Central Georgia Technical College

Dr. Stephanie Meyer, Chattahoochee Technical College

Carley McDonald, Coastal Pines Technical College

Dr. Dahmon King, Columbus Technical College

Jennifer Loudermilk, Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Mary Baxter, Georgia Piedmont Technical College

LaShanta’ Cox, Gwinnett Technical College

Holly Bates, Lanier Technical College

Beth Hammond, North Georgia Technical College

Dr. Saketha Adams, Oconee Fall Line Technical College

Dr. Anthony Berrios, Ogeechee Technical College

Dr. Gayle Tremble, Savannah Technical College

Paul Farr, South Georgia Technical College

Lance Helms, Southeastern Technical College

Candice Buckley, Southern Crescent Technical College

Mary Beth Watson, Southern Regional Technical College

Artie Laidler, TCSG

James Thomas, TCSG

Danetha Belk, TCSG

Rebecca Wheeler, West Georgia Technical College

Shannon McConico, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

