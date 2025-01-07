//Several individuals arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old GA male

Share with friends

HANCOCK CO – Several individuals including a minor from Georgia have been arrested and charged with the shooting death of an 18-year-old male.

Release:

UPDATE – January 6, 2025:

Darrian Deandre Greene, age 18, of Thompson, GA, Nehemiah Henderson, age 22, of Sparta, GA, Mikez Yaraus Edwards, age 18, of Sparta, GA, and a 16-year-old from Sparta, GA, have been arrested and charged with Felony Murder for the death of Javen Lamont Turner, age 18, of Sparta, Georgia. Armarion Hunt, age 20, of Sparta, GA, has also been charged and is wanted for Felony Murder.

Turner died on January 4, 2025, as a result of the shooting that occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Miles Street on January 3, 2025.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Youth Detention Center where he is being held.

Greene, Henderson, and Edwards were booked into the Hancock Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL RELEASE (January 3, 2025):

At the request of the Sparta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an aggravated assault that left one person injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates on Friday, January 3, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m., the Hancock County 911 center received a call about people in a car shooting at another car. The passenger was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.