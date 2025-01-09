//Lil Wayne, special guests come to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces hip-hop icon Lil Wayne with special guests will be coming to Tallahassee.

Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne is set to take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL, on Thursday, March 6th for one unforgettable night! Lil Wayne will be joined by special guest, Quavo, and new pop sensation, Anella. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

With a career spanning over two decades, Lil Wayne has become one of the most celebrated figures in music. He has earned five Grammy Awards, 26 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Awards, and four Soul Train Awards. His accolades don’t stop there—Wayne also boasts eight BMI Awards, and his massive hit “Lollipop” earned him Diamond certification from the RIAA in 2022, solidifying his status as a global sensation. Lil Wayne has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including 25 million albums and a staggering 90 million digital tracks in the U.S. His influence on the hip-hop world is unmatched.

Multi-platinum artist Quavo, the frontman of the globally renowned group Migos, will be joining Lil Wayne for an unforgettable show! Quavo has been a driving force behind Migos, the multi-platinum selling trio that revolutionized hip-hop with their unique sound and massive hits. As the group’s frontman, Quavo has helped them dominate the charts, earning multiple Billboard hits and Platinum certifications. As a solo artist, Quavo has continued to rise, with chart-topping singles and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry. His influence on hip-hop culture is undeniable, and now, he’s bringing that energy to Tallahassee alongside the legendary Lil Wayne.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.