//Kemp unveils enhanced eligibility for Georgia Pathways

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces unveils a proposed change to the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program.

Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Commissioner John King and members of the Georgia General Assembly, unveiled plans to enhance eligibility for the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program through the addition of a new qualifying activity. This addition would provide Medicaid coverage to parents and legal guardians in households with incomes at or below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) who have children ages 0-6 – furthering the state’s focus on healthy families, improving maternal and child health, and supporting parents who are trying to get back in the workforce but struggling due to lack of health insurance.

“Despite the Biden administration’s unlawful delay, Georgia Pathways has expanded healthcare coverage to thousands of low-income and able-bodied Georgians since it launched,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since Pathways launched, my administration has worked with our legislative partners, subject experts, and stakeholders to evaluate its progress and identify opportunities to streamline and make the program more accessible. As we do in all areas of government, this work will continue, but with today’s announcement we are not only keeping families healthy together during a critical time of development, but also making an important investment in our state’s future.”

Currently in Georgia, Medicaid pays for medical care for pregnant women, including labor and delivery. Pregnant women who qualify are entitled to the full-range of Medicaid covered services, including doctor visits, prescription medicines, and inpatient and outpatient hospital services. Following legislation signed by Governor Kemp in 2023, coverage now also includes new mothers up to 12 months after they have given birth.

The proposal presented today would provide additional coverage for eligible new mothers after their one-year post partum period expires and would provide previously unavailable coverage to eligible new fathers upon their child’s birth.

“Today’s announcement builds on the progress we have already made to provide healthcare coverage to more Georgians through Georgia Pathways,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I am proud to stand with Governor Kemp today and to support his new initiatives to ensure that more Georgians have access to quality healthcare across the state. Increasing healthcare coverage for Georgia mothers and fathers will lead to healthier outcomes, while reducing Georgia’s maternal mortality rates. Your zip code should not determine your access to quality healthcare and improving coverage options is a key piece to ensuring that every Georgian will have an opportunity to access quality care in their community.”

“Increasing access to quality, affordable healthcare for every Georgian, regardless of zip code, has been, and will continue to be, a top priority for the Georgia House,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “We are proud to support Governor Kemp’s expanded eligibility criteria for the Georgia Pathways Program, which places an increased emphasis on providing a family-focused approach to healthcare.”

Georgia Pathways launched in July 2023 after the state successfully sued the Biden administration over their unlawful rescinding of the program’s approval and multi-year delay, and has since provided coverage to 8,385 Georgians with incomes up to 100% of the FPL.

Investments in Maternal Health Services

In addition to the new qualifying activity, Governor Kemp announced: