//Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia kicks off 2025 cookie season

ATLANTA – The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia kicks off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season and helping girls unbox brighter futures.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia kicked off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie® season, a time when Girl Scouts everywhere hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves. With the much-anticipated cookie season back in full swing, cookie lovers can rejoice as they indulge in the classic cookie lineup.

The 2025 cookie lineup is jam-packed with the full spread of highly sought after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, and more. At the close of the 2025 cookie season, the beloved Girl Scout S’mores® cookie flavor will be retired. Girl Scout S’mores® enthusiasts can get their hands on the last of these favorite sweet treats by reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their Digital Cookie® online sales link.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision-making, people skills and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

This season, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia calls on community members to support their favorite cookies—and the girls behind each box. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia troops to fuel inspiring experiences throughout the year including camp, amazing trips, service projects and much more. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; please support your local Girl Scouts by ordering from a girl you know or by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you. Be sure to visit www.girlscoutcookies.org again on February 21 to have cookies shipped directly to your home.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year