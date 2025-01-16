//Georgia’s State Art Collection travels to multiple communities

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Multiple Georgia communities have been selected to host an exhibition of works from the State Art Collection.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development team specialized in supporting arts and culture, Georgia Council for the Arts, announced that 10 Georgia communities have been selected to host a curated traveling exhibition of works from Georgia’s State Art Collection. The exhibition, “Reimagine: Contemporary Georgia Artists,” is the first of its kind in over a decade, and will encourage additional arts and cultural activities that celebrate and increase awareness for the local community and spur tourism. At each of the selected locations, works from that community’s local and regional artists will be exhibited alongside 20 featured works from the State Collection.

The 10 destination communities earned a stop on the tour through a competitive application process that focused on engaging small and rural communities across the state, and each will receive a grant to support the exhibit and the accompanying community activities. To supplement each partner community’s contributions, Georgia Council for the Arts will also provide guides on how to incorporate local artist workshops, educational opportunities for students, and in-gallery activations.

“Bringing selections from the Georgia State Art Collection to rural communities in all four corners of the state and showcasing the work of each community’s local, active artists is an exciting opportunity,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia General Assembly for their support in expanding arts services to rural areas. The hard work of our Georgia Council for the Arts team highlights that Georgia is an amazing place to live and encourages pride in Georgia’s arts and cultural heritage.”

“This traveling exhibit provides opportunities for connection and collaboration through a unique arts experience,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “This is more than just an art exhibit – ‘Reimagine’ shows how the arts can enhance multigenerational engagement and community development. By intentionally engaging with artists, communities can find creative solutions to problems, creating more vibrant places where people want to live and visit.”

The State Art Collection is an extensive, vibrant chronicle of more than 600 works created by Georgia artists from the 1970s to the 1990s. Owned and managed by Georgia Council for the Arts, the Collection is a state asset that serves multiple purposes, serving as an educational tool, preserving the state’s artistic heritage, and spreading knowledge about the art and artists of Georgia.

Works in the exhibition will feature paintings, photographs, and drawings by artists such as nationally renowned, self-taught Nellie Mae Rowe, as well as craft traditions such as quilting and lacemaking, to spotlight and connect the rich and diverse Southern art histories and communities of Georgia.

Over a period of 18 months, the following Georgia communities will host the exhibit for up to six weeks:

Euharlee – Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum (February 3-March 14, 2025)

Greenville – Artisans on the Square (March 24-May 2, 2025)

Waycross – Okefenokee Heritage Center (May 12-June 20, 2025)

Moultrie – The Arts Center of Moultrie (June 30-August 8, 2025)

Cuthbert – Andrew College (August 18-September 26, 2025)

Douglas – Satilla Regional Library System (October 6-November 14, 2025)

McRae-Helena – Pioneer Historical Society (January 12-February 20, 2026)

Sylvania – Screven-Jenkins Regional Library System (March 2-April 10, 2026)

Buckhead – Steffen Thomas Museum of Art (April 20-May 29, 2026)

Dawsonville – Bowen Center for the Arts (June 8-July 17, 2026)

A recent study shows that nonprofit arts and culture in Georgia deliver a minimum economic impact of at least $1.27 billion and support nearly 20,000 jobs. Arts and culture events bring visitors and revenue to local communities, as well as instill a sense of neighborhood pride, creating places where people want to live and businesses want to locate.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.