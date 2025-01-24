//Georgia students selected for United State Senate Youth Program

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces the student delegates and alternates for the 2025 U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education announced the students selected as Georgia’s delegates and alternates to the 2025 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

Mr. Jaylin Deshawn Hillsman (A.R. Johnson Health, Science, and Engineering Magnet High School, Richmond County School System) and Ms. Vivian Reyes Martinez (Adairsville High School, Bartow County School System) will join Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock in representing Georgia during the 63rd annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 1 — 8, 2025. Mr. Avenn Rashad Smith (Monroe Comprehensive High School, Dougherty County School System) and Ms. Moatapari Dawud Agbere (Chattahoochee County High School, Chattahoochee County Schools) were chosen as alternates for the 2025 program.

“Congratulations to Jaylin and Vivian on their selection as Georgia’s delegates to the 2025 United States Senate Youth Program and Avenn and Moatapari as alternates,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Their commitment to leadership, academic excellence, and civic engagement is truly commendable. I have no doubt they will represent Georgia with distinction during this prestigious program. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make in their schools, communities, and beyond.”

Each year, the USSYP brings the most outstanding high school students – two from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity – to Washington, D.C., for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. During the program week, the student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a Supreme Court justice, and cabinet agencies’ leaders, among others.

The program’s overall mission is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. Georgia’s delegates will join a 104-student delegation and receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962, has been sponsored by the Senate, and has been fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since its inception.

Delegates:

Jaylin Hillsman, a senior at A.R. Johnson Health, Science, and Engineering Magnet High School, serves as the Senior Class president. He is a dedicated HOSA Future Health Professionals member, where members are actively involved in various health-related competitions and conferences. He has previously held the position of chief of staff for the Key Club, where he led members in community service projects for both the school and local neighborhoods. As the captain of his school’s tennis team, Jaylin helped lead the team to victory in the regional championship. He serves as a student ambassador, hosting tours for prospective students, participating in the anti-bullying school board, and seeking ways to enhance student involvement in the community. Jaylin plans on focusing on political science as an undergraduate and business administration in graduate school, intending to establish a community center for underserved people.

Vivian Reyes, a junior at Adairsville High School, serves as the secretary of the Junior Class. She founded and serves as president of her school’s HoPe (Hispanic Organization Promoting Education) chapter. Through HoPe, she has created opportunities to highlight the diverse stories of her peers and advocate for first-generation Hispanic and Latino students. Her leadership has made HoPe an environment for cultural celebration and academic empowerment, encouraging students to take pride in their heritage while striving for excellence. Each year, Vivian helps organize Black History Sounds of Excellence with Ahmad and Friends, a tribute that honors Adairsville’s history through poetry and music. This event highlights the artistic talent within her school and fosters a deeper appreciation of the community’s roots. During Hispanic Heritage Month, she takes the lead in transforming her school with vibrant cultural displays, organizing traditional pastry sales, and hosting engaging educational events to raise awareness about the richness and diversity of Hispanic/Latino traditions while fostering innovation. Vivian would like to focus on political science and Spanish studies while in college and pursue a career in public service or nonprofit management.

Alternates:

Avenn Rashad Smith, a resident of Albany, attends Monroe Comprehensive High School.

Moatapari Dawud Agbere, a resident of Columbus, attends Chattahoochee County High School.

Please visit the GaDOE USSYP Excellence Recognition webpage for more information.