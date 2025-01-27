//Georgia Rivers plan weekend canoe/kayak trip on historic creeks

Share with friends

ATHENS – Georgia Rivers plans a weekend canoe/kayak trip to explore the history of Ebenezer and Abercorn Creeks in Effingham County.

History buffs and paddlers will float side-by-side during Georgia Rivers’ canoe/kayak adventure on Ebenezer and Abercorn creeks in Effingham County set for March 21-23.

The two-day paddle trip with indoor and camping accommodations at New Ebenezer Retreat Center will explore some 14 miles of Ebenezer and Abercorn creeks during the weekend. Along the way participants will experience the beauty of these waterways and hear from local historians who will detail the momentous events that took place on and near them and shaped Georgia and the nation’s history.

Registration for the event is now open at https://garivers.org/event/paddle-georgia-2025-ebenezer-abercorn-adventure. Registration fees for adults are $350 and include camping facilities with showers and flush toilets, six catered meals, guide services and maps, shuttle services and educational programs. Rental boats and special indoor accommodations at New Ebenezer Retreat Center may be purchased for additional fees during registration.

Georgia Rivers also has available a limited number of scholarships to encourage women, people of color, recent immigrants and low-income individuals to participate in the event.

Ebenezer Creek is one of Georgia’s four state-designated “scenic rivers.” Flanked by massive cypress and tupelo trees, Ebenezer, with its blackwater, is among the most beautiful paddle routes in the state. It was also the site in 1864 of the “Ebenezer Massacre,” in which the Union Army removed a pontoon bridge over the creek, leaving recently freed slaves following the Army’s march through Georgia destitute and subject to recapture at the hands of the Confederate Army.

An untold number of these camp followers perished trying to cross the rain-swollen creek in the dead of winter. The incident was so horrific it forced the Union Army to issue Field Order No. 15 in which the federal government agreed to provide all formerly enslaved individuals with 40 acres of land. It was an incident that might have changed the course of history had the field order not been rescinded following President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Along Abercorn Creek following the close of the Revolutionary War, Belleisle, within the Savannah River, became home to a community of Blacks who refused to be subjected to slavery. Nearly 100 “maroons” carved out a life on this secluded and wild island, defying for several years efforts by local authorities to quash the fortified and armed community.

While the group will explore these waterways by day, at night local historians will present programs on the significance of these historic sites.

“One of the purposes of Georgia Rivers paddle trips is to connect people with the natural and cultural history surrounding our rivers and streams,” said Rena Peck, Executive Director of Georgia Rivers. “The Savannah was among the state’s first rivers to be explored and settled so the history along it is both rich and tragic.”

The organization also has scheduled trips on Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks near Albany March 1-2; on the St. Marys River near Folkston April 4-6; on the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta April 25-27 and on the Altamaha River near Brunswick May 2-4. A full slate of trips can be viewed at https://garivers.org/calendar-2/.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring Paddle Georgia 2025 should contact Joe Cook at joe@garivers.org Georgia Rivers, formerly Georgia River Network, is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of connecting people with and protecting Georgia’s rivers. It serves as Georgia Department of Natural Resources non-profit partnering to coordinate the state’s water trail program.