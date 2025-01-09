//Georgia PAC program celebrates 15 year anniversary

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Parental Accountability Court program celebrates 15 years of empowering families statewide.

The Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) is proud to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Parental Accountability Court (PAC) program – a significant milestone reflecting its transformative work in supporting noncustodial parents and enhancing the financial well-being of children and families statewide.

Since its inception in 2009, the PAC program has provided an alternative, solution-focused approach to child support enforcement in Georgia. Designed to address the root causes of nonpayment which can include underemployment, the program has successfully helped thousands of parents overcome barriers to consistent child support payments.

“Fifteen years of this innovative program are a testament to DHS’s unwavering commitment to Georgia’s families. We are excited to continue building on this foundation of hope, transformation, and accountability for many years to come,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce.

Over the years, the PAC program has demonstrated remarkable success. Key achievements of the PAC program include:

$33.8 million collected: As of July 1, 2024,the program has collected more than $33.8 million in child support while helping 7,784 noncustodial parents avoid incarceration. These efforts have provided essential support to 18,334 children while reducing incarceration costs for several counties.

144% increase in payments: The program evaluates collections monthly, comparing child support payments made 12 months before enrollment with those made 12 months after graduation. So far, the program has shown a 144% increase in collections from graduates compared to their payments before enrollment.

Comprehensive support services: Participants benefit from access to job training, substance abuse counseling, and other critical services tailored to address their specific challenges.

Participants benefit from access to job training, substance abuse counseling, and other critical services tailored to address their specific challenges. Strong collaborative partnerships: The PAC program works closely with judicial circuits, community organizations, and local employers to deliver support to its participants.

National recognition: In August 2018, the PAC program received the Innovative Partnership/Collaboration Award from the National Child Support Engagement Association. This award recognizes innovation in partnerships between a child support agency and any other group(s) that assist families.

Million dollar courts: Ten PACs have collected over $1 million in court-ordered child support since their program's inception. February 2020 – Towaliga Judicial Circuit November 2020 – Northeastern Judicial Circuit December 2021 – Coweta Judicial Circuit March 2022 – Mountain Judicial Circuit June 2022 – Alcovy Judicial Circuit July 2022 – Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit August 2022 – Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit April 2023 – Macon Judicial Circuit July 2023 – Flint Judicial Circuit November 2023 – Pataula Judicial Circuit

Ten PACs have collected over $1 million in court-ordered child support since their program’s inception.

The PAC program continues to lead the way in creating innovative, collaborative solutions to child support enforcement, ensuring financial security for children while empowering parents to thrive.

“The accomplishments of the parents who participate in the program have been inspiring. We have seen parents obtain their GEDs, start new careers, expunge their criminal records, and increase visits with their children,” said Sarah Hurst, DHS’s Assistant Deputy Commissioner for DCSS. “We appreciate all of the superior court judges, DCSS employees and attorneys, employers, and community partners who support the PAC program and make an immeasurable difference in the lives of the families we serve.”

To learn more about the PAC program, visit childsupport.georgia.gov/programs-services/parental-accountability-court-program.