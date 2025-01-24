//Georgia jobs soar towards 5M as unemployment holds steady

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces that jobs are soaring towards five million as the unemployment holds steady.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s December unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.7 percent in November. The unemployment rate was four-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“Once again, Georgia has proven to the nation why we have been the destination of choice for businesses and families for more than a decade, and the #1 state for growth and investment as we chart the path for the future,” said GDOL Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “With unemployment again outperforming the national average and job numbers on the verge of surpassing 5 million, Georgia is just 5,100 jobs away from making history. “This historic milestone is undeniable proof of the strength of our economy, the determination and resilience of our workforce, and the relentless drive of Georgia’s businesses to create growth and opportunity for all.”

Jobs were up by 9,900 over the month and up by 60,400 over the year to 4,994,900, an all-time high.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 5,500, Information, which includes Motion Picture and Sound Recording Industries, 3,300, Retail Trade, 2,900, Accommodation and Food Services, 2,200, and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 1,000.

Jobs were down in Durable Goods Manufacturing, -1,800, Local Government, -1,500, Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, -1,400, Transportation and Warehousing, -900, and Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, -600. Jobs were at an all-time high in Private Education and Health Services, 705,400, which broke the 700,000 job plateau, and Leisure and Hospitality, 539,900.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 32,800, Accommodation and Food Services, 15,300, Local Government, 10,200, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 6,100, and Federal Government, 4,600.

Jobs were down in Administrative and Support Services, -8,800, Wholesale Trade, -4,400, Durable Goods Manufacturing, -3,900, Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, -1,200, and Transportation and Warehousing, -1,400.

The labor force was down 4,875 to 5,408,929, the first time the labor force has dropped in consecutive months in over three years and was up 79,922 over the past 12 months.

The number of employed was down 4,973 to 5,210,437 and was up 52,104 over the past 12 months.

The number of unemployed was up 108 to 198,492 and was up 27,818 over the past 12 months.

Initial claims were up 11,727 over the month to 31,046 in December. Initial claims were up 6,244 over the year.

