//Georgia gas prices hold steady at the pump

ATLANTA – The average gas price for Georgia is holding steady with drivers paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The Georgia gas price average holds steady at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians continue to pay an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is the same as a week ago, 6 cents more than a month ago, and 6 cents less than last year. It costs drivers an average price of $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians almost pay $1.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Surging oil reserves within the U.S. and uncertainty surrounding the nation’s energy strategies are easing fuel costs in some regions, yet nudging them upward slightly in others,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Nationally:

Gas Prices Stick To the Middle Lane With a Modest Jump at the Pump

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has remained at $3.12 (subject to change overnight). Despite easing oil costs and lackluster domestic gasoline demand, pump prices increased in some areas of the U.S. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gasoline demand fell from 8.32 million barrels a day last week to an anemic 8.08. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 243.6 million barrels to 245.9, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 39 cents to settle at $75.44 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 411.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.03), Athens ($2.99), and Atlanta ($2.98).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($2.91), Warner Robins ($2.89), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.84).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)