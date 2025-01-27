//GBI investigates death of Georgia inmate

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Georgia inmate found unresponsive in a cell.

Release:

At the request of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an inmate death at the Chatham County Jail.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at about 6:00 p.m., Marquan Nazarus Bryant, age 24, of Savannah, GA, was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail officers and responding EMTs provided medical treatment and took Bryant to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support. Bryant was removed from life support on Thursday, January 23, 2025, and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be give to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.