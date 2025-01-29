//DPH confirms measles case in Atlanta

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms a measles case in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident. DPH is working to identify any persons that may have been exposed through contact with the individual between Jan.19-24, 2025 when they were infectious. The individual acquired the virus while traveling within the United States.

Measles is very contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus, typically including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can prevent measles and rubella. The vaccine is safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12-15 months of age and a second dose between 4-6 years old. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.

People with symptoms of measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately.

This is the first reported measles case in Georgia in 2025. In 2024, there were 6 reported cases of measles in Georgia.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.