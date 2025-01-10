//Camden County man arrested after shooting spree

Share with friends

CAMDEN CO – An argument lead to a Camden Co. man shooting at multiple people before being shot himself by officers.

Release:

At the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the events that led to an officer involved shooting and aggravated assault in Camden County, Georgia. The suspect in the investigation, Rodney Rauls Roundtree, age 55, of Camden County, GA, was injured in the incident. Two victims, both men, were also injured. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Wednesday, January 8, Roundtree was at a home on the 1700 block of Kinlaw Road, Camden County, GA, where he and one man got into an argument that led to Roundtree getting a gun and shooting the man. Roundtree then left the home and walked down Kinlaw Road shooting at multiple people working at a substation, hitting numerous vehicles.

Roundtree continued down Kinlaw Road where a man was driving. When the van the man was driving got close enough to Roundtree, he then shot at the van multiple times, hitting the man. Roundtree continued walking toward the intersection of Kinlaw Road and Harriets Bluff Road where he encountered law enforcement. Roundtree began shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire, injuring Roundtree.

Roundtree and the two men were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Multiple charges against Roundtree are expected.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.