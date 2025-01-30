//78-year-old GA man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Share with friends

LINCOLNTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a 78-year-old Georgia man for Child Molestation.

The GBI has arrested and charged Hartwell Cooper Cliatt, age 78, of Lincolnton, GA, with two counts of Child Molestation.

On May 22, 2024, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an allegation of child molestation against Cliatt. On Monday, January 27, 2025, Cliatt was indicted by a Lincoln County Grand Jury on two counts of child molestation. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Cliatt turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Cliatt was released on a $50,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia.