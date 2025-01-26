//26-year-old GA man involved in officer shooting during traffic stop

Share with friends

GRANTVILLE – The GBI is investigating an officer shooting involving a 26-year-old Georgia man during a traffic stop turned pursuit.

Release:

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Grantville, Coweta County, Georgia. One man, identified as Cameron David James, age 26, died in the incident. No Troopers were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at about 8:40 p.m., a GSP Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a person driving a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on I-85. The driver, James, was removed from his car during the traffic stop. When Troopers attempted to arrest James, he resisted arrest and a Trooper deployed his Taser. The Taser was ineffective, and James reportedly reached into the car for a firearm. A Trooper fired his weapon, hitting James. After being shot, James returned to his car and drove away from the scene, traveling soundbound on I-85, subsequently crashing the car on the side of the road. Troopers attempted to provide aid, but James was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.