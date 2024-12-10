//UPDATE: GBI arrests 19-year-old in death investigation

Share with friends

CAMILLA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man in the death investigation of a 17-year-old.

Release:

UPDATE – December 5, 2024:

On December 3, 2024, the GBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Camilla Police Department, and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Terryon Maleek Martin, age 19, of Pelham, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony in connection to the death of Kelvin Church.

Martin was located at a home in the 4000 block of Back Nine Road in Pelham, GA, and was found hiding inside a kitchen cabinet that had been screwed shut.

Martin’s father, Terry Phillip Martin, age 39, of Pelham, GA, was also arrested and charged with one felony count of Hindering the Apprehension of a Fugitive.

Both were booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Camilla Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Kelvin Church, age 17, of Camilla, GA.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at about 12:00 p.m., Church was shot at the intersection of Furlow and Jester Street in Camilla, Georgia. Church was taken to a local hospital.

On November 5, 2024, Church died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. No arrests have been made at this point.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Camilla Police Department at 229-336-2201. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.