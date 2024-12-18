//Tennessee man involved in GA officer shooting

Share with friends

CATOOSA CO – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting during a call leaving a Tennessee man dead and a deputy injured.

Release:

At the request of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Ringgold, GA. Dameion Coonrod, age 32, of Chattanooga, TN, was shot and killed in the incident. One deputy was injured.

On December 15, 2024, at about 10:25 p.m., Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to a 911 call about someone shooting a gun outside. The deputies met with the 911 caller and determined that the shooting occurred at the house behind the 911 caller. The deputies and trooper arrived at the home located in the 600 block of Karen Drive in Ringgold, GA, and confronted Dameion Coonrod. Dameion Coonrod attempted to leave the scene in a Genesis SUV. A deputy deployed his Taser to stop Dameion Coonrod. Dameion Coonrod attempted to drive away while the deputy position by the SUV. The deputy fired his gun, and the other deputy and trooper shot into the SUV, shooting Dameion Coonrod. After the shooting, the SUV continued to travel into the front yard, hitting a tree and the house. A firearm was located inside of the SUV.

There was a woman in the front passenger seat of the SUV. She was not injured during the incident.

Dameion Coonrod was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries and released.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Catoosa County (Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit) District Attorney’s Office for review.