//Suspicious car leads to officer involved shooting

LOVEJOY – An armed Georgia man was involved in a shooting with officers during a suspicious car investigation.

Release:

At the request of the Lovejoy Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Lovejoy, GA. Jean A. Cesar, age 40, of Hampton, GA died in the incident. No officers were injured.

On Saturday, November 30, 2024, at about 8:45 a.m., a Lovejoy Police Department officer observed a suspicious car inside of a county parking lot on Hastings Bridge Road. As the officer approached the car to check the vehicle’s registration, the officer saw Cesar inside. Cesar appeared to be racking the slide of a handgun. As the officer gave Cesar orders to drop the gun, Cesar pointed the gun towards the officer. The officer fired his weapon, fatally wounding Cesar. Cesar was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cesar’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.