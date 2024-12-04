//SRTA notifies Peach Pass holders to update information for upgrade

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The State Road & Tollway Authority is notifying all Peach Pass holders to update account information by December 11th for upgrade.

Release:

SRTA is asking our friends in the media to help Georgia commuters stay informed and avoid toll violations.

The State Road & Tollway Authority is currently upgrading the Peach Pass system and need all Peach Pass holders to update their accounts by December 11 including credit card and/or vehicle information. Beginning December 12, account access will be unavailable, although enforcement of tolls will remain active during this maintenance period.

We also want to encourage commuters who use the Express Lanes without a Peach Pass to get one before December 12. Now is the perfect time to get a Peach Pass and avoid the added expense of violation fees for traveling in the Express Lanes to get out of holiday gridlock. We want them to sign up before the December 11 deadline to ensure a smooth violation-free commute through the busy holiday season.