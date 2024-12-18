//Secretary of State shares 2024 Annual Report

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Secretary of State shares the year end progress for Georgia with office highlights and the 2024 Annual Report.

As Secretary of State, my top priority is clear: creating better futures for Georgia families. Whether it’s securing our elections, cutting red tape for businesses, or empowering individuals to thrive, every initiative we pursue is aimed at building a stronger, brighter Georgia. As we step into 2025, I’m excited to share the progress we’ve made in 2024—because understanding where we’ve been helps us chart the path forward. Together, we’re making a difference. I’m happy to share highlights from our office, as well as our 2024 Annual Report.

Securing Elections for Georgia

Every voice matters. That’s why we’ve revolutionized how elections are conducted in Georgia to ensure integrity and trust. Here’s how we’ve delivered:

Enhanced Voting Security: We implemented photo ID requirements for all forms of voting and conducted two citizenship verification audits to ensure that only U.S. citizens participate in our elections.

Improved Voting Experience: Upgraded poll pad technology significantly reduced wait times, making the voting process smoother and more efficient for everyone.

Innovative Audits: In 2024, Georgia became the first state to conduct an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) audit of every single paper ballot in the Presidential Election. This groundbreaking initiative validated the accuracy of the results by analyzing the human-readable text on each ballot.

Georgia’s elections are working for the people, and the results speak for themselves: secure, accurate, fair, and accessible.

Empowering Georgians for Success

A better future starts with empowered individuals. That’s why we’ve prioritized equipping Georgians with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. In 2024, our efforts in financial literacy and leadership outreach reached new heights:

She Leads, our flagship women’s leadership program, hosted 10 engaging webinars and a special live event tailored for senior citizens.

FIN FIT, aimed at small business owners and entrepreneurs, brought practical advice to 7 live events across the state.

Funding The Future educated students on smart financial decisions through 16 impactful school events.

Money Talks inspired the next generation with 12 dynamic events focused on financial literacy.

These programs aren’t just talks—they’re launching pads for change. For those who missed them, recordings and free resources are available here .

Simplifying Government for Georgians

A brighter future starts with a government that works for its people, not against them. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to cut through red tape and streamline processes, empowering Georgia’s entrepreneurs and professionals to focus on what they do best: driving growth and innovation.

In 2024, we partnered with the Georgia General Assembly to pass transformative licensing reforms:

Fast-Tracking Opportunities for Veterans: Military veterans now have a quicker path to licensure, helping them transition into meaningful careers with ease.

Expediting Essential Services: Therapists can now get licensed faster, ensuring critical mental health support reaches those who need it most.

Modernizing the System: The GOALS platform’s revamped licensing framework brings efficiency and transparency, making it easier than ever for Georgians to navigate the process.

From October to November, call center performance improved by nearly 10%, helping Georgians better navigate the licensing process and get back to work quickly.

These reforms are more than just policy changes—they’re real solutions fueling growth across our state. More Georgians are getting to work, and essential services are reaching communities faster than ever.

The numbers tell the story:

231,328 new business filings were processed in 2024 by our Corporations Division, reflecting Georgia’s booming entrepreneurial spirit.

The Securities Division shattered records with 500,297 active security filings, a testament to our thriving financial ecosystem.

These achievements aren’t just milestones—they’re building blocks for a stronger Georgia. By simplifying government, we’re unlocking potential, one innovation and one opportunity at a time.

Secretary Raffensperger’s Visits Across Georgia

Throughout the summer and fall, Secretary Brad Raffensperger traveled extensively across Georgia, engaging with local leaders and community groups to prepare for the 2024 Presidential Election. His efforts included addressing community organizations and conducting unannounced security inspections at county election offices to ensure readiness and compliance.

Recent Highlights

By engaging directly with counties and promoting robust election security, Secretary Raffensperger prioritized election integrity and voter confidence ahead of the critical 2024 election.