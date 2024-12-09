//Kemp announces next round of Rural Workforce Housing awards

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the next round of Rural Workforce Housing awards from OneGeorgia Authority.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the next round of grant recipients for the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative, totaling more than $5 million in infrastructure development and supporting 140 housing units in three communities. All award recipients demonstrated strong collaboration and partnership with real estate developers.

“We are not resting on our laurels when it comes to supporting communities experiencing historic economic growth in building the infrastructure they need,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to congratulate these communities on their success and say we look forward to these grants helping further advance the prosperity of the hardworking Georgians of Hawkinsville, Hinesville, and Waynesboro.”

First announced in the governor’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative is a catalyst for the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, a further $50 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, and an additional $6 million for Fiscal Year 2025.

“Housing our expanding workforce is critical to Georgia’s continued economic growth and prosperity,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “We remain committed to helping these communities implement intentional and strategic workforce housing solutions.”

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment to increasing access to affordable housing for workers. The use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be utilized within the timeframe specified in the grant/loan award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Hawkinsville

The City of Hawkinsville was awarded $2,260,505 in OneGeorgia grant funds to construct road, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements to construct 58 new, single-family housing units within the 220 McCormick Avenue Subdivision. The City of Hawkinsville is contributing $70,000 and Hive Construction is contributing $124,000 to total project costs.

City of Hinesville

The City of Hinesville received a grant of $1,098,188 to construct street, drainage, water, and sewer infrastructure to develop 31 detached townhomes within the Court Street Project. The city is contributing $591,910 towards the project and the developer partner is contributing $420,200.

City of Waynesboro

The City of Waynesboro was awarded $2,496,190 in OneGeorgia funds to construct street, drainage, water, and sewer infrastructure that will allow for the construction of 51 new, housing units in St. George Crossing. The development is on a 190-acre tract. The first phase will allow for the construction of 27 single-family homes and 24 townhomes.

The City of Waynesboro will contribute $100,000 towards the project and the developer will contribute $423,810. Future phases of development enabled by this investment will include a multi-family and senior developments, retail, and commercial spaces.