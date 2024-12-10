//GSP reports 17 fatal crashes during Thanksgiving holiday

Share with friends

ATLANTA – During the Thanksgiving holiday travel period Georgia State Patrol reported 17 fatal crashes in Georgia.

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour long Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 17 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers investigated eight of the fatalities.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 540 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 265 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 22,550 traffic stops, arrested more than 425 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued more than 17,330 warnings and over 12,040 citations, which included nearly 910 seatbelt citations, over 215 child restraint citations, and over 730 distracted driving citations.

Cobb County PD, Columbus PD, DeKalb County PD, Dougherty County PD, Lawrenceville PD, Richmond County SO, Roswell PD, and Sandy Springs PD reported nine of the traffic deaths during the holiday period. The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 27, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 1.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

2024 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Count



Wednesday, November 27, at 6:00 p.m. – Sunday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m.

102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 (8 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 9 (9 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 17 (17 crashes investigated)