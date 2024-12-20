//GSP pursuit ends with suspect at large

Share with friends

COWETA CO – A Georgia State Patrol traffic stop turns in to a pursuit and ends with the suspect is at large.

Release:

On December 18, 2024, at 1:48 pm, a member of the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) conducted a traffic stop on I-85 in Coweta County for a traffic violation. The male suspect, however, fled the scene, initiating a pursuit traveling southbound on I-85. During the pursuit, he fired a weapon at law enforcement as he fled. DPS K-9, Amor, was struck by gunfire from the male.



The male continued fleeing south on I-85, eventually exiting the highway before stopping in a wooded area and fled on foot. Currently, the male suspect remains at large, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting and will be handling all inquiries related to this incident.



K-9 Amor is currently in stable condition and is receiving veterinary medical care.