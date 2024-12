Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GHSA Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships will be televised live on GPB starting December 16th.

According to the GHSA website, the 13th annual GHSA Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships, presented by Alfa Insurance, will be on televised live on Georgia Public Broadcasting starting on Monday, December 16th through Wednesday, December 18th, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium..