//Georgia POST Council names new executive director

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has named a new executive director.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council has named Chris Harvey as executive director. Harvey will assume the role following the retirement of current executive director, Mike Ayers at the end of this month.

“I’m honored to congratulate Chris Harvey on this new and important chapter of his career, and Marty and I want to thank him for his willingness to serve in this capacity as we work to keep all Georgians safe,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I know Chris is committed to ensuring Georgia POST continues to prepare our law enforcement for the challenges and dangers of their calling as it equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to any situation they encounter as they protect and serve others. My family also wants to thank Mike Ayers for his many years of service to our state, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

Chris Harvey earned a BA in political science and criminal justice from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. After several years of seminary and teaching high school, he began his law enforcement career with the DeKalb County Police Department in 1994 before working as a homicide detective. He also previously served as the chief investigator for the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, the director of the Cold Case Homicide Squad for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and the chief investigator for the Secretary of State’s Office.

In 2015, he was appointed state elections director for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, where he helped to oversee two presidential elections, one gubernatorial election, and the implementation of Georgia’s new voting system. In July 2021, he was appointed deputy executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, the state agency responsible for certifying and setting training standards for all peace officers in Georgia.

Chris lives in Decatur, Georgia, with his wife Cathy, where they have raised four children.