//Georgia man arrested for Cruelty to Children

CEDARTOWN – The GBI arrested and charged a 37-year-old Cedartown, GA man with three counts of Cruelty to Children.

Release:

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged William Leviticus Self, age 37, of Cedartown, GA, with three counts of Cruelty to Children.

On February 14, 2024, the Polk County Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a Cruelty to Children case. The investigation shows Self abused a family pet in front of his children and required the children to watch.

Self was booked into the Polk County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331 or the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.