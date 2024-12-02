//Georgia Historical Society names FCHS 2024 Chapter of the Year

Share with friends

FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayette County Historical Society was recently named the 2024 Affiliate Chapter of the Year by the GHS.

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) named Fayette County Historical Society (FCHS) as the 2024 Affiliate Chapter of the Year. Based in Fayetteville, Georgia, FCHS has been recognized for its work sharing its county’s history with the public through the Georgia Historical Marker Program, including the erection of a historical marker about folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe (1900-1982) and the recently approved Union Benevolent Aid Society historical marker. The award was presented at FCHS’s monthly meeting on Sunday, November 17, 2024, by Breana James, GHS Historical Marker and Program Associate, and accepted by Angela Pendleton, FCHS President.

“GHS is excited to present the Fayette County Historical Society with the Affiliate Chapter of the Year Award this year,” said James. “The Fayette County Historical Society has been a longtime member the Georgia Historical Society’s Affiliate Chapter Program. In recently working with FCHS on two historical marker projects, I have had the pleasure of seeing its passion and efforts to make the history of Fayette County accessible to the public.”

The Georgia Historical Society’s Affiliate Chapter Program was established in 1996 to provide resources to local historical organizations and provide opportunities for those organizations to learn from one another, thereby developing a more informed network of institutions dedicated to sharing the many local stories that make up Georgia’s rich and diverse history. Today, the program includes nearly 200 participating organizations. Each year, GHS selects one affiliate member to be recognized as the Affiliate Chapter of the Year for its exemplary leadership in the field of Georgia state and local history.

“It is a great pleasure to receive the 2024 Affiliate of the Year Award from the Georgia Historical Society,” said Pendleton. “The Fayette County Historical Society’s goal is to preserve our past for future generations. We have worked with the Georgia Historical Society on two new historical markers for Fayette County. We hold meetings at historic sites and perform community outreach projects. We are honored that our efforts are recognized.”

For more information about the Affiliate Chapter Program and Award, please contact Elyse Butler, GHS Manager of Programs and Special Projects, at 912.651.2125, ext. 119 or by email at ebutler@georgiahistory.com.