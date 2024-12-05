//GDOT to modernize transportation infrastructure, expand rural broadband

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT takes critical step in modernizing the state’s transportation infrastructure while expanding rural broadband access.

The State Transportation Board of Georgia has selected Plenary Broadband Infrastructure (PBI) as the Operations, Maintenance and Commercialization (OMC) partner for Georgia DOT’s Statewide Broadband project which will install 1,400 miles of broadband infrastructure along all interstates in Georgia. When completed, a portion of the broadband infrastructure will be dedicated to Georgia DOT’s traffic operations with additional capacity reserved for commercial use which will provide faster, more reliable broadband access for communities, households and businesses in 70 Georgia counties.

“Expanding broadband access throughout Georgia is critical to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that rural and underserved communities can access essential online services for education, healthcare, and economic opportunities,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “This expansion also brings with it the added benefit of modernizing our transportation infrastructure, enabling innovations like connected vehicles and smart traffic systems to improve safety and efficiency.”

Under the agreement, PBI will maintain the broadband network infrastructure dedicated to GDOT’s traffic operations and will also operate, maintain, and commercialize the broadband network dedicated for commercial use. Additionally, PBI will provide payments to Georgia DOT based on the revenue generated from the commercialization of the network. “This is an innovative approach to project delivery and financing that leverages the private sector to meet the state’s transportation and broadband infrastructure needs,” said McMurry.

To learn more about Georgia DOT’s Statewide Broadband project and the OMC Partner Agreement, please watch a recent presentation to the State Transportation Board of Georgia P3 Committee on the topic: November 2024 State Committee Meeting.

