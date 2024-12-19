//GDOT awarded six projects in October 2024

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation District 3 has been awarded six projects in October 2024.

The first investment will be in Bibb County. This bridge replacement project is on US 41/ SR 11/ SR 49 over Norfolk Southern Railway. The cost will be approximately $21.3 million. The contract was awarded to F.S. Scarbrough, LLC.

The next investment is in Chattahoochee County, a roundabout project at SR 1 at US 27/ US 280/ SR 520 and US 27/ SR1 /Wells Street. The project cost is approximately $4.3 million and the contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, INC.

The third and fourth investments are resurfacing projects in Jones County. The projects will resurface 7.1 miles of road on Gray Bypass to SR 22 to the Baldwin County line. The cost will be a[approximately $2.6 million. The next project will resurface 12.7 miles on SR 11 from North of Gray Bypass to the Jasper County line. This project cost will be approximately $4.1 million. The projects were awarded to Reeves Construction Company.

The fifth project will be a bridge rehabilitation in Lamar County. This will be at various bridges in the county. The approximate cost of the bridge rehabs is $4.4 million. The contract was awarded to n Williams Construction Company, LLC.

The last investment is located in Pike County and is a safety signing and placement markings project in various locations in the county. This project cost approximately $45k, and the contract was awarded to Peek Pavement Marking, LLC.

Start dates have not been established for any of the contracts and scheduled completion dates are subject to change.

