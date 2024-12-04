//GBI investigates traffic stop shooting that injured a trooper

Share with friends

ROCKDALE CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred during a traffic stop leaving a trooper injured.

Release:

At the request of Georgia State Patrol, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockdale County, GA. One man was shot and injured. One trooper was injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at about 11:40 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper and his cadet conducted a traffic stop on a person driving an SUV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Tony Ward, age 34, of Atlanta, GA, pulled into the parking lot of a gas station in the 2300 block of Sigman Road and circled the gas pumps, attempting to elude troopers. Once Ward stopped the SUV, the passenger, later identified as Chester Williams, age 41, of Jonesboro, GA, got out and shot at the troopers. One of the troopers returned fire, hitting Williams. Williams was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Ward ran away, but was found a few businesses away from the incident location by Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputies. The deputies arrested Ward and turned him over to GSP.

One Trooper was injured during the incident. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

GSP requested the GBI to work the officer involved shooting and aggravated assault on an officer.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.