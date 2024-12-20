//GBI investigates death of Georgia inmate

Share with friends

BAXLEY – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Georgia inmate after staff were alerted to a medical emergency.

At the request of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an inmate death in the Appling County Jail.

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at about 8:50 p.m., jail staff were alerted to a medical emergency regarding inmate Kenny Edwards, age 50, of Baxley, GA. Jail officers and responding EMTs attempted life-saving measures. Kenny was then taken to the hospital where life-saving measures were continued but were unsuccessful.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.