//GBI attains 9th CALEA accreditation after appearance before review panel

DECATUR – The GBI attains the 9th CALEA accreditation following an appearance before the CALEA Committee review panel.

Release:

GBI Director Chris Hosey is proud to announce that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has successfully attained its 9th accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

On November 15, 2024, the GBI Accreditation Team appeared before the CALEA Committee review panel in Jacksonville, Florida. During this review, the Committee Chair and other members asked questions of the GBI team. At the conclusion of the review, the committee voted for the GBI to receive its 8th reaccreditation.

“The decision this panel made for re-accreditation of the agency was accomplished through the hard work and dedication to our mission displayed by each GBI employee every day and throughout this process,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This achievement reflects our agency’s unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and public service.”

“CALEA is the Gold Standard in public safety,” said GBI Legal Division Director Laura McDonald. “Attaining accreditation from CALEA represents a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and accountability. It ensures that an agency not only meets but exceeds the highest standards in law enforcement, building trust and confidence within the community.”

Achieving and maintaining accreditation as a state law enforcement agency is no small task. Accreditation offers the GBI the opportunity to continually explore ways to enhance the agency’s reputation as a premier law enforcement agency to the citizens of the state and our law enforcement partners. Accreditation ensures our policies, directives, and practices are not only in line with our mission, but also current, defensible, and in compliance with accepted standards for law enforcement excellence. As an agency, working to maintain the GBI as an accredited law enforcement agency will remain a priority.

The GBI Accreditation Team consists of Accreditation Manager Andie Cadenhead, Legal Division Director Laura McDonald, and Senior Managing Attorney Lindsay Gardner.

CALEA is an independent nationally accrediting authority formed in 1979 by four major law enforcement membership associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA), and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). For more information, please visit www.calea.org.