//GBI arrests GA man in Methamphetamine Trafficking investigation

STEPHENS CO – A Georgia man has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a Methamphetamine Trafficking investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Jeremy Lee Mans, age 32, of Toccoa, GA, with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

On November 22, 2024, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision collaborated on a drug investigation in Stephens County, GA. Agents seized approximately 27 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun. Agents were acting on general complaints from the public.

Mans was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision.