//GBI arrests GA man for shooting death of 23-year-old male

LUMPKIN – The GBI has arrested a Georgia man with the death of a 23-year-old male after conducting an investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Tyrone Smith Jr., age 26, of Cuthbert, GA with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in connection to the death of Delquan Harris, age 23, of Cuthbert, GA.

On Sunday, December 22, 2024, at about 3:20 a.m., the Lumpkin Police Department requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Matilda Street in Lumpkin, Stewart County, GA, where Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers arrested Smith, who was in possession of a handgun. Witnesses at the scene indicated Smith shot Harris.

Harris was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was booked into the Sumter County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lumpkin Police Department in Lumpkin, Georgia at 229-838-6101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.