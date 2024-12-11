//GaDOE announces 2025 legislative priorities in upcoming session

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces the 2025 legislative priorities in the upcoming legislative session.

The Georgia Department of Education is announcing its 2025 legislative priorities, which will guide State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ conversations with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session, along with the agency’s work during the session and beyond.

“We are at a critical moment in Georgia public education,” Superintendent Woods said. “Building on the investments made by the Governor’s Office and General Assembly, and the work of the Department of Education and local districts and schools, we have the continued opportunity to ensure all schools can prepare all students for life. Our legislative priorities this year focus on steps we can take to ensure a safe, successful, supported education system – from enhancements to school safety to funding for ongoing literacy initiatives. I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pursue legislation that will benefit the students of our state.”

Click here to view the Department’s 2025 legislative priorities.