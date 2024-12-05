//GA trooper injured after stopping street race

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GBI is investigating a shooting that left a trooper injured after attempting to stop two vehicle for racing.

Release:

On November 30, 2024, at 11:41 pm, Troopers were patrolling on I-20 when they attempted to stop two vehicles for racing. The vehicles exited onto Sigman Road where one of the vehicles entered a convenience store parking lot. At some point during the interaction, gunfire was exchanged. One suspect was taken to Grady Hospital, and the other was arrested by Rockdale County Deputies near the scene. One Trooper sustained minor injuries, and the other Trooper was not injured in the incident. GBI was called and is handling the investigation.

These are the preliminary details of an ongoing investigation. Any further questions regarding this incident should be forwarded to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.