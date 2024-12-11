//GA man arrested in connection with triple homicide

Share with friends

TIGNALL – A 56-year-old Georgia man was arrested by the GBI in the connection to a triple homicide investigation.

UPDATE – December 6, 2024:

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at about 8:00 a.m., the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a call that Shannon Box was seen near Danburg Road in Tignall, GA. Deputies responded and located Box at a church on Jones Chapel Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to Aggravated Assault, Box has been charged with three counts of Murder and three counts of Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime.

Box is currently being held at the Wilkes County Jail.

The victims have been identified as:

Chauncey Box, age 55, of Tignall, GA

Brenda Lipscomb, age 67, of Tignall, GA

Michael Schmidt, age 55, of Tignall, GA

We are not releasing the identity of the victim in the hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575, or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Shannon Box is now in custody.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a triple homicide in Tignall, GA. Shannon Box, age 56, of Tignall, GA, is wanted in connection to these deaths.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at about 8:30 a.m., Wilkes County deputies responded to the 900 block of Mallorysville Road in Tignall, Wilkes County, GA, regarding an injured woman. Deputies learned the woman had been injured at another home on Mallorysville Road. When deputies responded to the second home they found three victims dead inside. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information revealed that Box attacked the woman causing several injuries. The deaths of the three victims located inside the home are being treated as a homicide.

The GBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Box as he is wanted for one count of aggravated assault and questioning relating to the deaths of the three victims found inside the home.

Box was last known to be driving a Grey 2002 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck with Georgia Handicap Tag YXA119.

If you have any information on Box’s whereabouts, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575, or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.