//DHS announces new EBT card security feature, ConnectEBT app

ATLANTA – DHS announces a new EBT card lock feature and the new ConnectEBT Mobile App for Georgia SNAP customers.

To provide customers with an extra layer of security to protect their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced a new security feature and mobile application that allows cardholders to easily lock and unlock their EBT cards between purchases via the existing website or by using the new ConnectEBT app. Georgia is one of 14 states to offer this app and one of just several to include the card locking feature for added protection. The ConnectEBT website and the new app provide SNAP customers with a fast, secure, and easy way to monitor their EBT available balance, deposits, and transaction activity, and to select or change their PIN.

With this new security feature, SNAP customers can easily lock their EBT cards when not in use and unlock the cards when they are ready to pay for their purchases by following the instructions on the website or in the app. The lock feature allows customers to choose where their cards are locked – either everywhere (including Georgia) or only outside the state of Georgia. Additionally, the app offers an automatic lock feature that will lock the card again after a specified amount of time determined by the customer.

Customers can download the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device today from their device’s app store. Once the app is installed, customers can register a new account or log in using their ConnectEBT client website username and password.

For more information or help with the ConnectEBT app or website, customers can call the Conduent customer service line at 1-888-421-3281.